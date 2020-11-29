Antonio Cabrini Apologises for Saying 'Maradona Would Still Be Alive if He'd Played for Juventus'

Antonio Cabrini, a former Bianconeri defender who helped win the 1982 World Cup as part of the Italian national team, has apologised for saying that Diego Maradona would still be alive if he'd played for Juventus, claiming it wasn't his intention to offend Napoli fans.
“He would still be alive if he had played for Juve and not Napoli,” he told Ispina TV, according to La Repubblica. He would still be here with us if he came to Juve because the environment would have saved him, not the club but the environment itself. The love of Naples was as strong and authentic as it was ill,” Cabrini said.
Maradona had first been admitted to hospital for tests on 30 October and it was later revealed that he had undergone brain surgery for a blood clot. Unfortunately, the iconic forward had a heart attack while still recovering, and passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60.
His death sent shockwaves around the world. Fans have gathered for mass rallies to pay tribute to the football legend, who led Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986. Maradona was buried at a cemetery in the Bella Vista residential area near Buenos Aires.
