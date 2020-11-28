Messi or Ronaldo? Diego Maradona Had the Answer

According to the website SPORTbible.com, Diego Maradona had the definitive answer to the great question which has divided football fans for years: Who's the best - Messi or Ronaldo?
"I prefer Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo but I acknowledge that the latter is an animal... I wish he was Argentine. He's incredible. He makes me think of Gabriel Batistuta. As soon as he touched the ball, it was a goal", SPORTbible quoted him as saying.
He went on to say that Argentina is very proud of Messi.
"I've never seen Messi play badly... There are players who have been touched by a magic wand. We Argentines are proud that Lionel Messi is from Argentina", Maradona said.
Messi posted on Instagram this week to express his grief after learning of Maradona's death.
"A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal. I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP,” Messi wrote.
Ronaldo took to Twitter to pay his respects to the legendary footballer.
"Today I bid farewell to a friend and the world bids farewell to an eternal genius. One of the best ever, an unmatched magician. Leaves too soon but leaves a boundless legacy and a void that will never be filled. RIP. You will never be forgotten."
Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020
In 1986, Maradona helped Argentina win the World Cup by scoring "the goal of the century" during the game with England.
The iconic forward died on 25 November at the age of 60 from a cardiac arrest. Two weeks before his death, Maradona was discharged from hospital where he had undergone brain surgery.
