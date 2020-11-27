Mexico, Italy Return to Top 10 in FIFA World Ranking

"With no fewer than 160 full internationals played in November, including qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, CAF Africa Cup of Nations, and the UEFA EURO, the latest edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking sees plenty of movement," the FIFA press service said.
Romania (37th, +7), Hungary (40th, +7), Egypt (49th, +3) and Cameroon (50th, +3) have impressively improved their positions in the ranking. Russia, on its part, has moved down from the 34th to 39th spot.
The next version of the ranking table will be issued on December 10.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino earlier announced plans to organize the FIFA Arab Cup. 22 teams will take part in the tournament. The competition will take place from December 1 to December 18, 2021.
Tha same day UEFA confirmed pots for 55 national teams for the preliminary draw for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which is scheduled for the 7th of December.
