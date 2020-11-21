Russian Tennis Player Daniil Medvedev Beats Spain's Rafael Nadal, Reaches ATL Finals

Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the final tournament of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) in London, securing a place in the ATP final.
The meeting lasted 2 hours 36 minutes and ended with the score 3:6, 7:6 (7:4), 6:3 in favor of the Russian tennis player.
This will be Medvedev's first ATP tournament final in his career, where he will compete with ATP's singles No.3 Dominic Thiem, a tennis pro from Austria.
ATP shared a video, capturing a moment of Medvedev triumph over Nadal - a Spanish tennis player ranked No.2 in the world by ATP.
FIRST #NittoATPFinals FINAL 👏@DaniilMedwed comes back against Nadal to set a showdown with Thiem for the title! pic.twitter.com/QzRmwM34id— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 21, 2020
Medvedev has a career-high ATP singles ranking of world No. 4 achieved in September 2019, and he has won eight ATP singles titles, including three Masters 1000 titles.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
