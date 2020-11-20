Register
    American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. smiles

    Floyd Mayweather Hints at Career Return With Boxing Match Against YouTuber Logan Paul

    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    Social media star and amateur boxer Logan Paul earlier flirted with the idea that he could easily catch the undefeated boxing champ Mayweather “with one punch”.

    Legendary American fighter Floyd Mayweather may return to the boxing ring with a fight against 25-year-old YouTuber Logan Paul, promising him “the same treatment” UFC’s Conor McGregor got back in 2017.

    Mayweather retired back in 2015 with an undefeated record, but made a comeback in 2017 in a match with McGregor which ended in his favour. He then went to Japan’s Saitama to hold an exhibition match with kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.

    Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa lies on the mat after being knocked out by Floyd Mayweather Jr. during first round of their three-round exhibition match on New Year's Eve, at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Koji Sasahara
    Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa lies on the mat after being knocked out by Floyd Mayweather Jr. during first round of their three-round exhibition match on New Year's Eve, at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018.

    According to Mayweather’s Twitter, his return to Japan was now forthcoming – but before that, he was ready to knockout Logan Paul, in his own words, following the influencer’s call during the weekend. Paul literally said that he would “snap this f***er [Mayweather] in half” if he “caught Floyd with one punch”.

    "If I caught Floyd in a real fight, street fight, whoop his ass! No question,” the amateur boxer proclaimed publicly.

    And his call was heard well by Mayweather.

    “These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games,” the US national champ tweeted.

    “Three years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that b***h. Logan Paul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again.”

    Paul reposted this message with a laconic “50-1” reply, apparently suggesting that he would be the one to break Mayweather’s undefeated record.

    ​McGregor also could not ignore an apparent snap at his face, considering the fact that Mayweather once referred to him as “a hell of a champion” and a “tough competitor” following their 2017 fight. ‘The Notorious’ replied to Mayweather’s tweet with a photo from the bout, featuring him standing over the American with his hands up in the air.

    The rumours about the potential bout between the amateur Paul and professional boxing legend Mayweather have been circulating for some time now, with no official date being set. Unlike his upcoming opponent, Paul does not have a convincing career record – he barely has one at all – however, the match is expected to get a lot of viewers and some big money involved.

    YouTube, Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, boxing, United States
