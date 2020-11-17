Would Be Honoured to See Cristiano Ronaldo Break My Record: Former Iran Striker Ali Daei

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese football superstar is considered one of the best to ever play the sport. The 35-year-old holds several records and has achieved many individual honours.

Top goal scorer in international football and former Iran striker Ali Daei has said he would be honoured to witness Cristiano Ronaldo break his record for the most goals as the Portuguese star moves closer to his tally.

Daei has 109 goals to his name, while the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 102 goals in 168 appearances.

Speaking to the Tasnim news agency, Daei said that he would congratulate Ronaldo directly.

"Ronaldo has scored 102 goals with Portugal so far and will beat my record, I'm sure, but he still has seven goals to go. It would be a real honour for me if a player of his calibre could beat my record. Ronaldo is one of the best players not only of this era, but ever. He's an absolute phenomenon", Daei was quoted by Iran's Tasnim news agency as saying.

Daei retired in 2008 and reached his tally for the most goals in 148 appearances. He also captained the national side.

On Tuesday, Ronaldo will look to close the gap on Daei as Portugal are set to play Croatia in their final Nations League group stage match.