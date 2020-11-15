Golf Star Dustin Johnson Wins Masters With Record-Setting Performance

The number one ranked golfer Dustin Johnson entered the history books as he picked up his first Masters victory in record-breaking style at Augusta National on Sunday.

The 36-year-old sportsman won the 84th Masters, one of the four major championships in professional golf, tapping in for par on the 18th for a 4-under 68 to finish at 20-under 268. Johnson broke by 2 shots the record set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and tied by Jordan Spieth in 2015. His five-shot record was the largest at the Masters since Woods won by 12 in 1997.

Dustin Johnson wins the 84th Masters Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/aI2zjbuE7h — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 15, 2020

​The Masters Tournament has a number of traditions, and Woods, as the current defending Masters champion, must hand Johnson the iconic green jacket - the symbol of victory in the tournament since 1949. As Masters champion, Johnson will be wearing the green jacket for the first time in his career.

"I was nervous all day. I could feel it. The Masters to me is the biggest tournament, it's the one I wanted to win the most," Johnson said. "I'm just very proud of the way I handled myself and the way I finished off the golf tournament."

"The Masters to me is the biggest tournament. It's the one I wanted to win the most."

A perfect fit. pic.twitter.com/DoWPoImxhD — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) November 15, 2020

​"Honestly, it still feels like a dream," Johnson added. "As a kid, dreaming about winning and having Tiger put the green jacket on you, it still seems like it's a dream, but I'm here and what a great feeling it is and I couldn't be more excited."

"Does it make it more special to have Tiger put the Green Jacket on you?" #themasters pic.twitter.com/9gGW0IFpB1 — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 15, 2020

​​​The Masters in 2020 was postponed in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to do without patrons for the first time. The Masters in 2021 is expected to take place next April.