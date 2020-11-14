Sprint Legend Usain Bolt Thinks Cristiano Ronaldo 'Definitely Faster'

While Cristiano Ronaldo is still training every day at the age of 35, 34-year-old ex-sprinter Usain Bolt bid adieu to his active career three years ago.

Eight-time Olympic champion and retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt believes that he would have lost to Juventus football star Cristiano Ronaldo if they were to race now.

"For me he works out every day, he is a super athlete. He always on top of his game, he works hard and he is focused. Right now I definitely think he would be faster than me," said the world record holder, speaking during the Marca Sport Weekend.

The Portuguese footballer, who is now playing for Juventus in Italy and is known for sticking to a strict diet and tight training schedule, clocked an astounding top speed of 33.98 kilometres per hour while competing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which, according to FIFA, was the fastest in the entire tournament.

Usain Bolt retired from athletics in 2017 but the eight-time Olympic gold medallist still holds the world records over 100 and 200 metres. At the Berlin 2009 World Championships, Bolt set a world record time of 9.58 seconds for the 100m race, notching a top speed of 44.72 km per hour between meters 60 and 80.

© AP Photo / Joel C Ryan Former Olympic and Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt wearing a shirt to commemorate his World Record 100m time, in action on the pitch at Old Trafford as part of Unicef's Soccer Aid, Manchester, Sunday, June 10, 2018

Bolt, who bid adieu to athletics after the end of the 2017 World Cup, then decided to try his hand at football. In October 2018, he scored two goals in a friendly match with the Australian Central Coast Mariners. The club later offered the athlete a contract, but the parties did not come to an agreement, and in January last year, Bolt announced his retirement from football.