Register
22:04 GMT12 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Arsenal's Mesut Ozil warms up prior the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Manchester City, at the Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019

    Arsenal FC Slammed by Turkish Cypriot Leaders for ‘Discriminating’ Against Midfielder Mesut Ozil

    © AP Photo / Ian Walton
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107950/82/1079508217_0:206:3072:1934_1200x675_80_0_0_8d485d30c454df99d10b19e1bdc1738d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202011121081138318-arsenal-fc-slammed-by-turkish-cypriot-leaders-for-discriminating-against-midfielder-mesut-ozil-/

    Earlier, Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil hit out at the club in a letter to fans on Twitter, saying that "loyalty is hard to come by nowadays", after he was left out of Mikel Arteta's 25-man Premier League squad.

    UK Premier League club Arsenal has been accused of “double standards” and “discriminating” against its attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil, who is of Turkish descent, over his “public stand against injustice”.

    The Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations, and its Chairman Ertugrul Mehmet, representing the UK's Turkish Cypriot population of 300,000, penned an open letter to the club on Wednesday, where it criticised the club for treating Germany’s Muslim World Cup winner Ozil “so differently from other non-British players”.

    “It is with great regret that I inform you that a growing portion of our community that are closely linked to your football club are becoming increasingly frustrated at the club's public dissociation from the Uighur conflict, stemming from Mesut Ozil’s public stand against the Chinese government in December 2019, and the ensuing unfavourable treatment of the player,” says the letter.

    The Council goes on to say that Arsenal had opted at the time to “distance itself” from Ozil’s stance, publicly stating:

    “The content published is Ozil’s personal opinion. As a football club, Arsenal has always adhered to the principle of not involving itself in politics.”

    The letter claims the Gunners had responded differently when team-mate, Spanish professional footballer Hector Bellerin, in the run-up to the general elections in the UK, had gone on Twitter to urge people to vote under the hashtag: F***Boris.

    Arsenal FC’s Twitter account had supported Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, captain of both Premier League club Arsenal and the Gabon national team, and their young Nigerians fans in sweeping protests against police brutality, says the letter.

    Warning the club that its relationship with its north London Turkish fan base was under threat, the letter stated:

    “This action taken by the club has compounded the sense in our community that Arsenal is overtly discriminating against our community.”
    In this file photo taken on Sunday, May 13, 2018, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, poses for a photo with Arsenal soccer player Mesut Ozil in London.
    © AP Photo / Presidential Press Service/Pool
    In this file photo taken on Sunday, May 13, 2018, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, poses for a photo with Arsenal soccer player Mesut Ozil in London.

    32-year old Ozil has not played any competitive football since March, and while still receiving his £350,000 per week wage, he has been left out of all 13 past matches.

    ​The footballer who joined Arsenal for a record £42.4 million in 2013, was recently left out of Arsenal's Premier League and UEFA Europa League squads.

    In a message to Arsenal fans on Twitter on 21 October Ozil said he was sad that his "loyalty" to the club had "not been reciprocated".

    ​Ozil has reportedly vowed to see out his contract until it expires in June 2021 despite being frozen out by Mikel Arteta, who claimed the “exile” was down to "football reasons".

    Some football experts suggest the problem dates back to April, when Arteta and many Arsenal players accepted a 12.5 percent pay cut as a result of the financial fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic.

    At the time, Ozil did not vote for the cut and was cited as claiming he believed that "possibly the decision affected my chances on the pitch".

    Ozil was quoted as telling the Athletic:

    "Things have been difficult but I love Arsenal. I'll decide when I go, not other people. I'll give everything I have for this club. Situations like these will never break me, they only make me stronger. I showed in the past that I can come back into the team and I will show it again."

     

     

    Related:

    Piers Morgan Blasts Arsenal For Laying Off Staff, Takes a Jab at Mesut Ozil For Sitting on his A**
    Mesut Ozil Continues on £350,000 Weekly, Rejects Arsenal Pledge to Cut Pay 12.5 Percent - Report
    £350K a Week Mesut Ozil Accuses Arsenal of Disloyalty After Being Frozen Out of First Team by Arteta
    Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil Causes Stir On Social Media Due to His Forecast For Gunners’ Game With Villa
    Tags:
    Mikel Arteta, UEFA Champions League, UEFA, Arsenal F.C, Mesut Ozil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Delaware Senator and presidential candidate for the Democrats, Joe Biden, rests his head on the shoulder of his wife, Jill, as they stand in a hallway waiting for him to be introduced into a a rally at the UAW Hall in Dubuque, Iowa, on the day of the Iowa caucus Thursday, 3 January 2008.
    'I'm a Teacher, That's Who I am': Discovering Jill Biden
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse