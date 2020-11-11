Ronaldo is 'Considering' Heading Back to Manchester United, Journo Claims

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has been “tempted” by Manchester United bosses to return to Old Trafford after the end of this football season, Fox America journalist Christian Martin revealed on Twitter, citing sources familiar with a discussion of the potential bombshell transfer.
The 35-year-old footballer is said to be “considering” the move while his current management at Juventus appears to be okay with a high-profile leave of their starring player.
“Juventus would negotiate it if he asks for it”, the journalist claimed.
ULTIMO MOMENTO: nuestras fuentes en Manchester y en Oporto nos confirman que Manchester United tentó a Cristiano Ronaldo con un regreso al club para la próxima temporada. El portugués lo analiza. Juventus lo negociaria si él lo pide. pic.twitter.com/NDTVkAYCcF— Christian Martin (@askomartin) November 10, 2020
The team’s chiefs are currently rather pre-occupied with keeping the club afloat amid financial shortages caused by coronavirus pandemic. The transfer of the player, worth £28 million per year, can thus come in handy for Juventus managers, the Daily Star suggests
Ronaldo joined the club in 2018 with a whopping €100-million-transfer from Real Madrid. Since then, he has scored 71 goals for the team. With Juventus, his career-breaking club, Ronaldo has won three Premier League titles, two League Cups, the Champion League and the FA Cups.
