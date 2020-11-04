'Greatest of All Times': Fans Praise Real Madrid Captain Sergio as He Notches 100 Goals for Club

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos added another feather to his coveted cap as he brought the number of goals he's scored in a Real Madrid shirt up to 100 as the club beat Inter Milan 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League game.
Ramos' goal gave Zinedine Zidane's men a comfortable 2-nil lead. However, goals from Lautaro Martinez and Ivan Perisic levelled the scores for the visitors but Rodrygo Silva came off the bench to bag the winning goal for Real.
The Twittersphere went wild at Ramos reaching this milestone of a century for Los Blancos.
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ × #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/zhp71gFJK2— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) November 4, 2020
In most tweets he was called “the greatest of all time” but some went so far as to call him “the best in history”.
We salute you our Captain, to many more. Love from South Africa— GCJ Nontente82 (@GraemeJohnson18) November 4, 2020
The real Goat of defenders pic.twitter.com/vbqdc4RO3N
The best in history 😍😍👏🏻. pic.twitter.com/DU1HVHoVBI— خـالـد🇪🇸! (@kh_7iii) November 4, 2020
Really strong performance from Inter so far, but @SergioRamos (simply the world's best defending striker - 💯 goals for Real 😮🔥👏🏼) & my boy Benzi @benzema are scoring (as always 😎) #UCL @ChampionsLeague— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 3, 2020
🌟 One of a kind.— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 4, 2020
⚽ 100 goals
👉 @SergioRamos#RealFootball | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/VYgP3kSOM4
Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid:— TC. (@totalcristiano) November 3, 2020
— 659 games.
— 100 goals.
— 40 assists.
• 5x La Liga.
• 4x Champions League.
• 4x FIFA Club World Cup.
• 4x Spanish Super Cup.
• 3x UEFA Super Cup.
• 2x Copa del Rey.
The definition of greatness. pic.twitter.com/TGmNl8aSWu
Ramos completed his tally of 100 goals for Real in 659 appearances.
The club captain has now scored a total of 128 goals for both club and country, making him one of the highest-scoring center-backs in the game's history.
