COVID-Positive Cristiano Ronaldo Ruled Out of Champions League Game Against Barcelona - Reports

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, considered one of the best footballers in the world, is currently self-isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus on 13 October while on international duty. The 35-year-old has been unavailable for selection since then.

Juventus' forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of the Champions League clash with Barcelona after returning another positive test for COVID-19, Juvefc reported. The football star, however, shows no symptoms, reports suggest.

The UEFA protocol states that a player must test negative 24 hours prior to kick-off to be safe and available for selection.

There had been hopes that the forward would re-test negative, allowing him to make the reunion clash with Lionel Messi at Allianz Stadium.

Fans still have a chance to watch the Ronaldo and his "arch-rival" Lionel Messi go head-to-head when the two teams meet at Camp Nou in December for the return leg.

Ronaldo's absence from the first leg of the group stage clash against Barcelona is not only considered a big blow for Juventus, but is also devastating for fans around the world who were highly excited to watch CR7 clash with Messi like back in the good old days.

The Portuguese has missed three matches so far and will remain in self-isolation until he can return a negative test for the novel coronavirus.