FC Barcelona President Bartomeu Announces His Resignation

FC Barcelona's President Josep Maria Bartomeu has officially resigned from the post.
The decision was announced at a press briefing on Tuesday evening at Camp Nou, following a board meeting the day before. Bartomeu himself said on Monday that resigning from the club had "never crossed my mind".
President Josep Maria Bartomeu announces the resignation of the FC Barcelona Board of Directors. pic.twitter.com/Xr9pBoUzHM— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 27, 2020
Bartomeu's term was supposed to end in March 2021, but the now-former Barcelona president came under pressure from club members.
Bartomeu has been criticised for Barca's worsening finances and poor performance last season. He was also blasted by Messi, who sought a transfer in July but failed to receive it. The Argentine forward then accused Bartomeu of lying to him, adding that "there has been no project or anything for a long time" in the club.
All comments
Show new comments (0)