Register
10:35 GMT24 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford tackles Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk

    Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Gives Bizarre Update on Virgil van Dijk's Leg Injury

    PETER BYRNE
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/13/1080816554_0:157:2860:1765_1200x675_80_0_0_46162b98e607864a518d79af0d6d59a3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202010241080866821-liverpool-manager-jurgen-klopp-gives-bizarre-update-on-virgil-van-dijks-leg-injury-/

    Van Dijk is regarded the best centre-back in the world and is also one of the most expensive defenders. He has a been a key figure for the Reds since he joined them and helped the club to win the Champions League in 2019 and the 2019/2020 Premiere League. Now he is out with a serious injury.

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given the most bizarre update on Virgil van Dijk's injury as the centre-back is set to undergo surgery on his knee. Klopp revealed he doesn't want to know how long Liverpool has to play without the Dutch star. The 53-year-old noted that "it doesn't make sense" to give forecasts on van Dijk's return as the process of rehabilitation from a knee injury is different in each case.

    "We don't even want to know it [timeframe], to be honest. It will take time, that's clear. In the end, it's really like this: all people are different and so we should not limit that by saying 'for him it was that long, for him it was that long'", Klopp told journalists.

    Controversial reports have been coming in about van Dijk, who was injured on 18 October in a horrible tackle with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Right after the game Liverpool posted a statement on its website saying the centre-back had his knee ligaments damaged and gave no specific timetable for his return. This week, sports media gave more details saying the defender suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. The Mirror reported that van Dijk suffered a "stage three tear" the worst possible for an ACL.

    Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the Italian Serie A football match Roma vs Juventus on September 27, 2020 at the Olympic stadium in Rome.
    © AFP 2020 / TIZIANA FABI
    Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo May Still Take on Barcelona Despite 2nd Positive COVID Test - Reports

    However, recent reports say that the injury could be even worse and extend beyond the ACL.

    When the centre-back returns to the pitch will depend on how well the surgery goes and his rehab. On average this process lasts up to 7 months. This means that the Dutch star will miss the majority of this year's football season.

     

    Tags:
    football, sport, Virgil van Dijk, Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 October
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse