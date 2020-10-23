Tony Ferguson Promises to Kick Khabib's A** 'One Way or Another' This Year

Speaking with MMA Junkie on Wednesday, former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson promised to meet Khabib before the year-end and kick his a**.
“Some things you just can’t force. I’m going to be real. Things are just meant to happen. I’m going to kick Khabib’s a** one way or another. I’ll make his a** do his pushups either way. He’ll see me before the year is done", Ferguson stated.
The US fighter has also said that he is ready to fight anyone so long as he's appropriately paid, but the bouts against Khabib and former UFC champ Conor McGregor are the only ones that he is actually interested in.
Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were supposed to meet in the octagon on 18 April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fight was scrapped and Khabib returned to his home in Russia for quarantine. Ferguson then met in the octagon with Justin Gaethje, losing to him by stoppage.
All comments
Show new comments (0)