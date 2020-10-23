Cristiano Ronaldo May Still Take on Barcelona Despite 2nd Positive COVID Test - Reports

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for coronavirus on 13 October while on international duty. Since then, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has headed back to Italy and isolated himself.

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is still in contention to face Barcelona in the Champions League next week despite testing positive again for coronavirus, The Sun reported.

On Thursday, Ronaldo underwent another test following which Juventus sent medical documents to UEFA, a week before their group stage clash with Barcelona, informing them of his health.

Per several reports, Ronaldo will take a third test 24 hours before the game. A negative test will allow him to take on his old rival Lionel Messi.

As soon as the Champions League fixtures were revealed, the Juventus vs Barcelona showdown was seen as one of the most anticipated games of this season. However, if the former Real Madrid star is banned from the match due to his illness, the game won't be as eye-catching fans believe.

Even when Ronaldo played for Los Blancos in La Liga, fans would eagerly wait to watch the two players take the field against each other.

The match will be held on 29 October at the Allianz Training Centre. Juventus and Barcelona both kicked off their Champions League season with easy wins.

The two stalwarts of the game have admitted in the past that it is the rivalry between the two that brings out the best in them.

It's not just the fans who want Ronaldo to recover as soon as possible, but even his rival Messi wants him back on the pitch, so that the two can lock horns with each other once again.

In a recent interview, the Argentine admitted that the fixture would be a challenging one. He also hoped that Ronaldo would be fit to feature in the tie.