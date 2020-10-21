COVID-Hit Cristiano Ronaldo Singing and Dancing During Exercycle Workout - Video

Cristiano Ronaldo has been captured in a video working out indoors a week after the Portuguese forward tested positive for coronavirus.
The football star is seen singing and dancing while sitting on an exercycle; he is filmed through a glass window.
Ronaldo, 35, who seems to be in perfect form, has not experienced any symptoms and has been in isolation since last week.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
“El éxito en la vida no se mide por lo que logras, sino por los obstáculos que superas” 😉💪🏽
Ronaldo had been playing for Real Madrid since 2009 before his sensational transfer to Italy's Juventus in July 2018.
