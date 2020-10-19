Harry Kane Sets New Records Amid Ongoing Premier League Campaign

The exploits of famous English footballer Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur's recent match with West Ham have resulted in him surpassing the previous feats by football stars Wayne Rooney and Thierry Henry years ago, goal.com reports.
During the game, Kane ended up scoring two goals and an assist in the opening 20 minutes, even though the match eventually ended in a 3-3 draw.
According to the media outlet, with five goals and seven assists in total, Kane has surpassed the feats of Rooney in 2011-12 and Henry in 2004-05.
The results of the aforementioned game also made the footballer "the first man in almost a decade" to "notch up double figures in goal involvements" after only the first five games of the Premier League.
And the "pair of combinations" between Kane and his teammate Son Heung-min has effectively put them "on the cusp of matching a Tottenham club record for successful link-ups in a single Premier League campaign", the media outlet adds.
All comments
Show new comments (0)