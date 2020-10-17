Cristiano Ronaldo Accuses Italian Sports Minister of ‘Lies’ Amid Spat Over Alleged Covid-19 Breach

After contracting the much-feared respiratory disease, Ronaldo joins a long and growing list of celebrities with Coronavirus, including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba and Olga Kurylenko. However, he is said to be asymptomatic.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Italian Sports Minister have locked horns over whether the Juventus superstar breeched Rome’s Covid-19 safety protocols after testing positive for the virus.

Vincenzo Spadafora said recently that the 35-year-old Ronaldo may have broken Italy’s health rules by flying back into the county from Portugal after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier on this week.

However, Ronaldo made clear via social media that he was not impressed with the accusation.

In an Instagram post, Ronaldo said that he made sure to follow Italy’s guidance.

“A gentlemen here in Italy, whose name I won’t mention, said I didn’t obey the protocol, that’s simply a lie,’ said Ronaldo from his luxury villa in northern Italy where he is allegedly undergoing quarantine.

“Não deixes aquilo que não podes fazer atrapalhar o que podes fazer”😉 pic.twitter.com/yN9rQhmEgE — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 16, 2020

On Tuesday, the world-renowned football player tested positive for Covid-19 while he was in Portugal training with the national team. He reportedly flew back to Italy where he lives on a private jet the following day.

Despite Ronaldo’s denials, Sports Minister Spadafora made clear that he was not satisfied.

“The fame and skill of certain players does not entitle them to be arrogant, disrespectful to the institutions and to lie,” Spadafora told the Italian news agency Ansa.

“On the contrary, the more well known you are, the more you should feel the responsibility of thinking before speaking and setting a good example. I’m not going to continue with this matter forever. I’m not talking about it again and I repeat my wish that everyone who has tested positive recovers quickly,” he added.