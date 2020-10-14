Russian Football Team Ties 0-0 Against Hungary in League of Nations, Leads Group B3

The meeting of the group 3 of League B, which took place on Wednesday in Moscow at the Dynamo Stadium, ended with a 0-0 score.
🤝 Team Russia shared points with Hungary in Moscow (0-0)#TeamRussia #NationsLeague #RussiaHungary pic.twitter.com/YKIIvsAq1j— Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) October 14, 2020
With four games played and two remaining, the Russian national team leads with eight points, the Hungarians have seven points, followed by Turkey with three and Serbia with two.
The Russians are scheduled to play next match away against the Turks on 15 November.
All comments
Show new comments (0)