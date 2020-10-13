'It's Done': Khabib Not Interested in TV Show With Conor McGregor

Speaking with ESPN, Khabib Nurmagomedov, a Russian MMA fighter of Dagestani origin, stated that he isn't interested in taking part in a reboot of "The Ultimate Fighter", a reality series, in 2021, which would feature him and McGregor as opposing coaches.
"'The Ultimate Fighter' with him is good attention for him. I don't want to give him this. Even if they give me $5 billion -- even if they gave me the UFC -- I never do this. It's done. Everything is done 6 October 2018 [referring to his victory over McGregor at UFC 229]," Nurmagomedov said.
Nurmagomedov will defend his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on 24 October in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. If he wins, the UFC has repeatedly expressed a desire to organise a second fight with McGregor.
Nurmagomedov, however, seems to be interested in just about any fight other than with McGregor.
"I had new challenge in Dustin Poirier and now Justin Gaethje. We'll see who it's going to be next, but I don't think it's going to be Conor McGregor," Nurmagomedov said.
