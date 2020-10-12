LA Lakers Defeat Miami Heat, Securing 17th NBA Champion Title

In a game that took place over eight months after the death of Kobe Bryant, superstar LeBron James captured his fourth NBA title while playing with his third team.

Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA championship, beating the Miami Heat 106-93 on Sunday.

The team's first victory since 2010 has tied them with the Boston Celtics for 17 titles each, the most champion titles in the history of the league.

The Lakers celebrated the victory, rolling out a Twitter post and saying that "job's finished".​

The team particularly praised its superstar, LeBron James, who fueled the Lakers with a triple-double of 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists, and has been named NBA finals Most Valuable Player.

JOB'S FINISHED: YOUR LOS ANGELES LAKERS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/Dnxtgt9i1d — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

LeBron has previously won the award during two earlier championship contests, one with Miami and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers, making himself the first basketball player in the history of the NBA to become an MVP with three different teams.

LEBRON JAMES IS A LAKER pic.twitter.com/CsYpbTkZcS — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 12, 2020

​Anthony Davis provided 19 points and 15 rebounds, as the Lakers completed a four-to-two game triumph in the best-of-seven series, as the NBA games continue in a so-called quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

The game took place eight months after the death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who led the team to their last title in 2010.

"Ever since the tragedy, all we wanted to do was do it for him", Mike Trudell, a Lakers reporter, quoted Davis saying.