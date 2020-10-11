Lewis Hamilton Equals Schumacher's F1 Record After Taking 91st Win at Eifel Grand Prix

British racing driver Lewis Hamilton has won the Eifel Grand Prix to equal Michael Schumacher's all-time record 91 Formula One wins.
This has been Hamilton's seventh win of the season, placing him 69 points clear of the Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas in the standings with six rounds remaining.
Belgian-Dutch racing driver Max Verstappen came second, while Daniel Ricciardo of Australia finished third.
A video has been shared online showing Hamilton being awarded a Schumacher helmet by Mick Schumacher, son of the seven-time F1 champion.
I think I’m crying pic.twitter.com/QaCVGZxzaE— Ky (@FiftyBucksss) October 11, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)