FC Liverpool Says Its Forward Sadio Mane Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mane has become the second player from Liverpool who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past several days: the first one was midfielder Thiago Alcantara.
"Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines. The forward, who started and scored in Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall", the statement said on late Friday.
Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 2, 2020
Mane will reportedly miss the next two weeks of training. According to his post on Instagram, Mane told fans he will enter quarantine immediately and "be back stronger than before".
Sadio Mane on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/6KnGPtrkMb— DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) October 2, 2020
Due to the infection, Mane will miss the Premier League game against Aston Villa on Sunday.
