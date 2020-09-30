Football Star Neymar Tops the List of… Spain’s Tax Debtors

This is not the first time that the Brazilian forward, whom Forbes Magazine ranked third in the list of highest paid football players, is accused of violating tax laws. In 2016, he was found guilty of tax evasion by a Brazilian court and was ordered to pay fines; however, he later appealed the case and was cleared of criminal charges.

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is in the news again, but this time not because of his performance on the pitch. The 28-year-old has made it into the list of Spain’s biggest tax debtors. The Spanish Treasury released a document that included thousands of individuals and companies with a debt greater than one million euros. Neymar tops the list with a debt of 34.6 million euros ($40.5 million).

The Treasury did not explain whether the sum is linked to a tax evasion case dating back to his transfer from the Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona or whether the athlete failed to pay taxes during the four years that he played for the Spanish giant.

This is not the first time that Neymar is accused of violating tax laws. The athlete, who is the third highest paid football player – Forbes says he earned $96 million this year – has been charged with tax fraud both in Brazil and Spain, and the prosecution called for jail sentences; both times, however, the athlete only wound up paying hefty fines.

Incidentally, other football superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have also been charged with tax evasion.