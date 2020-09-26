UFC Title Challenger Costa Posts Photo of Himself Carrying Rival's Head

Brazilian title challenger Paulo Costa has turned to Instagram and published a gory photo of himself holding the head of his opponent Israel Adesanya, who has his eyes closed and blood spilling from his severed neck.
The Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) fighter has also provided a caption saying: "Let's erase them all." and a knife emoji.
The unbeaten duo, Costa with 13-0 score on his list and Adesanya with 19-0, managed to keep their temper during the build-up to the fight. However, during the Friday staredown, Costa threw a white judo belt at his rival in a contemptuous move.
