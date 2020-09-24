Germany's FC Bayern Wins 2020 UEFA Super Cup Beating Spain's FC Sevilla 2:1

Bayern Munich has triumphed in UEFA 2020, defeating the Spanish team Sevilla 2:1 after extra time.
The winning goal was scored by Javi Martinez, who headed Bayern to victory in the Super Cup.
The 34th minute of the match saw the first goal, by Bayern's Leon Goretzka, that ended a short Sevilla lead established in the 13th minute by Lucas Ocampos.
FC Bayern celebrated the victory in its Twitter account, praising the team for another triumph after a win in the Champion's League final.
This Team! ♥️ #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/1Y0UC5Vi8L— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) September 24, 2020
The match was held at the Puskas Arena, in the Hungarian capital of Budapest, marking the first European game that fans have been allowed to attend in person after a break caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
