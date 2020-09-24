The Tweet That Changed A Football Club: Ryan Reynolds To Invest In Wrexham Eight Years After Message

Wrexham Football Club, who compete in the fifth tier and play at stadium with a capacity of only 10,000, have never played in the top-flight of English football. They have been struggling since 2008 but now they have new investment from an unlikely source.

Ryan Reynolds and actor buddy Rob McElhenney are investing around £2 million in Wrexham Football Club in north Wales.

On Wednesday night Reynolds shocked Twitter when he replied to a tweet: "You never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham ;)", which had been written eight years ago.

Reynolds tweeted: "Yep, you never know."

​The original tweeter, Lois Morus, had been replying to a thread by her friend Shannon May about her life drawing class.

The pair had been discussing whether the naked man she had been drawing had been “fit”.

May replied on 9 October 2012: “No, he was middle aged, mid 40s, I’d say. Making drawing him less fun. I wouldn’t mind if it was Ryan Reynolds though ; #dreamon.”

​​After the real Ryan Reynolds popped up on her Twitter feed, May replied late on Wednesday night: "Well, after being inactive on Twitter for about two years, a friend just showed me this. I had to reactivate my account. This s*** crazy."

Looking forward to seeing you around my hometown for #awkwardnakedtuesdays - let me know when you're around for a cuppa!

​It has emerged that Deadpool star Reynolds and McElhenney - the creator of sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, are in talks with the club, which is owned by its own fans.

I've waited 8 years to respond to this tweet.

​Wrexham’s Supporters Trust Board said 97.5 percent of its 1,223 members were in favour of continuing talks with the pair about them investing in the club.

The statement said: "In due course, Mr McElhenney and Mr Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting.”

SGM | Name of potential investors revealed following vote.



More here 👉 https://t.co/Hi26BlfoKl



Wrexham AFC

Wrexham fans have reacted with a mixture of joy and bemusement to the news of the planned investment from two wealthy and handsome thespians.