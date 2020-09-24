The Tweet That Changed A Football Club: Ryan Reynolds To Invest In Wrexham Eight Years After Message

Ryan Reynolds and actor buddy Rob McElhenney are investing around £2 million in Wrexham Football Club in north Wales.
On Wednesday night Reynolds shocked Twitter when he replied to a tweet: "You never know when Ryan Reynolds is going to turn up in Wrexham ;)", which had been written eight years ago.
Reynolds tweeted: "Yep, you never know."
Yep, you never know. https://t.co/PuIghab8Mg— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 23, 2020
The original tweeter, Lois Morus, had been replying to a thread by her friend Shannon May about her life drawing class.
The pair had been discussing whether the naked man she had been drawing had been “fit”.
May replied on 9 October 2012: “No, he was middle aged, mid 40s, I’d say. Making drawing him less fun. I wouldn’t mind if it was Ryan Reynolds though ; #dreamon.”
September 23, 2020
After the real Ryan Reynolds popped up on her Twitter feed, May replied late on Wednesday night: "Well, after being inactive on Twitter for about two years, a friend just showed me this. I had to reactivate my account. This s*** crazy."
Looking forward to seeing you around my hometown for #awkwardnakedtuesdays - let me know when you’re around for a cuppa! pic.twitter.com/HFDR0fWWKB— Lois Morus (@loismorus) September 24, 2020
It has emerged that Deadpool star Reynolds and McElhenney - the creator of sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, are in talks with the club, which is owned by its own fans.
I’ve waited 8 years to respond to this tweet.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 23, 2020
Wrexham’s Supporters Trust Board said 97.5 percent of its 1,223 members were in favour of continuing talks with the pair about them investing in the club.
The statement said: "In due course, Mr McElhenney and Mr Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting.”
SGM | Name of potential investors revealed following vote.— Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) September 23, 2020
More here 👉 https://t.co/Hi26BlfoKl
🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/Ec5zdu4oeQ
Wrexham, who compete in the National League and play at the 10,000 capacity Racecourse Ground, have never played in the top-flight of English football.
Wrexham fans have reacted with a mixture of joy and bemusement to the news of the planned investment from two wealthy and handsome thespians.
All comments
Show new comments (0)