FC Barcelona Agrees to Transfer Striker Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid

Luis Suarez will be transfered from FC Barcelona to Atletico Madrid, according to a Barca statement released on Thursday.
"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Luis Suárez for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future", the football club said.
Barca also posted a tribute video for Suarez in its Twitter account, recalling the most memorable moments of his career in the club. Atletico Madrid also confirmed the transfer.
The transfer will cost Madrid 6 million euros. Barca, where Suarez has been playing for six seasons, announced a farewell event and a remote press conference for 24 September.
Suarez "has played a key role" in winning 13 major trophies while in Barcelona, including those of La Liga, Champions League, Copa del Rey, European Super Cup, Spanish Super Cup and others.
He joined the club in 2014, debuting against Real Madrid.
