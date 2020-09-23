PSG's Footballer Di Maria Suspended For Four Matches After Spitting at Marseille Defender

Angel Di Maria, a football player for Paris Saint-Germain, received a four-match ban for spitting at Marseille's Alvaro Gonzalez. The ban will begin on 29 September.
The ban will not apply to the upcoming match against Reims on Sunday, and Di Maria is set to return to regular play during the weekend of 8 November.
Di Maria received the ban after a 13 September match saw an altercation between several players, with PSG's Neymar accusing Gonzalez of racist insults and saying that the Spaniard called him "a monkey". The alleged racial abuse, which was denied by Gonzalez, will be investigated on 30 September.
The fiery match saw multiple players red-carded. Neymar received a two-match ban for slapping Gonzalez on the back of the head, while several other players, like PSG's defender Layvin Kurzawa and Marseille's left-back Jordan Amavi, were dismissed as well.
Apart from accusations against Gonzalez, the French league's disciplinary commission will also investigate allegations that Neymar racially abused Marseille's Japanese right-back, Hiroki Sakai, and made homophobic remarks towards Gonzalez.
