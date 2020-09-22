Switzerland Calls for 28-Month Jail Sentence for Paris Saint-Germain President in TV Rights Trial

Swiss prosecutors have called for a 28-month prison term for Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is accused of inciting a former top FIFA official, Jerome Valcke, to commit "aggravated criminal mismanagement", according to the Swiss agency Keystone ATS. Prosecutors are also calling for a three-year jail sentence for the former FIFA executive.
The Qatari manager is accused of promising Valcke a luxury villa in Sardinia for $5.9 mln in exchange for broadcasting rights to the 2026 and 2030 World Cups for Qatar’s beIN Media, chaired by Al-Khelaifi.
The French club's president has denied the accusation; his legal team said that "the vast majority of this case does not relate to [Al-Khelaifi] in any way”.
The alleged meeting between Al-Khelaifi and Valcke took place on 24 October 2013 at the French headquarters of beIN.
All comments
Show new comments (0)