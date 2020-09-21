'They Would S**t Their Pants': Basketball Star LeBron James Addresses 'Critics'

Basketball superstar and Black Lives Matter activist LeBron James hit back at "critics" following his team's latest win.
The Los Angeles Lakers player said opponents would "s*** their pants" if they had to face him in the arena - or in "the ring".
“Anybody can talk from outside but if they got into the ring or got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d s*** their pants,” James said on Sunday, following the Lakers' narrow 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets.
James did not say who he was referring to, but his remarks came a day after UFC mixed martial arts fighter Colby Covington called the iconic NBA star a "spineless coward", apparently for criticism of police amid months of Black Lives Matter protests.
“I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there,” Covington said after his fifth-round victory over Tryon Woodley on Saturday night. “This world would not be safe without you guys, you keep us safe, and not these woke athletes. I'm sick of these spineless cowards like LeBron James.”
US President Donald Trump, who Covington supports in the November 3 election, phoned to congratulate the welterweight during a post-match interview.
