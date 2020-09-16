Neymar Banned Two Matches For Red Card in Game with Olympique Marseille

On Wednesday, the Disciplinary Commission of the French Professional Football League announced its verdict over the mass brawl at the end of the match.
PSG striker Neymar received a suspension for two matches, namely with FC Metz on 16 September, and OGC Nice on 20 September. He will be able to return to the field for the 27 September game with Stade de Reims.
His teammates, defender Layvin Kurzawa and midfielder Leandro Paredes were banned for six matches and one match, respectively, while Marseille's defender Jordan Amavi got a three-match suspension. Marseille's striker Dario Benedetto will serve a one-match ban.
The Commission has also decided to investigate the case of Marseille's defender Alvaro Gonzalez, who allegedly called Neymar a "monkey Motherf*****" after the Sunday game.
Angel Di Maria will also be summoned to the next meeting of the Disciplinary Commission on 23 September over claims he spat at Alvaro Gonzalez.
During the Sunday match, the referee showed as many as 14 yellow cards and five red cards.
