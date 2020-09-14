Real Madrid’s Vazquez Considers Moving to Qatari Club That Made ‘Important Financial Offer’ - Report

Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez is considering departing the Spanish club as soon as this summer and moving to a Qatari club, which has made him an “important financial offer”, the Daily Mail reported on Sunday.
The name of the Qatari club has not been revealed yet by the Spanish giants, according to the newspaper. The star is reportedly thinking over the decision, before ending his long career a Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.
The 29-year-old right winger rarely appeared with the La Liga champions during last season and was mostly a bit-part player, starting only 8 games during the whole tournament. However, he scored two goals and made two assists.
As his contract with the Spanish club is set to expire within one year, Madrid could reportedly let Vazquez go this summer in order to avoid a free exit of the player.
Recently, a number of La Liga stars have moved to Qatari clubs, including former Villarreal star Santi Cazorla, who moved to Al Sadd to join his ex-Spain National Team-mate and current Al Sadd manager Xavi.
