Naomi Osaka Wins US Open, Defeating Victoria Azarenka

Naomi Osaka won the US Open tournament on Saturday, beating her Belarusian opponent, Victoria Azarenka, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.
It is the second time that Osaka has held the trophy in just three years, previously winning the championship in 2018. She also won the Australian Open tournament in 2019.
The US Open congratulated the young Japanese tennis player for her triumph in a tweet, attaching a video of Osaka lying in the middle of the court and looking up in celebration after her win.
Take it all in, @naomiosaka.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/7SLODlepn7— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2020
Her rival, Azarenka, fell to 0-3 in US Open finals, losing to Serena Williams in both the 2012 and 2013 finals.
Osaka has been ranked number one by the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), and is the first player of Asian descent to hold top rankings in singles.
