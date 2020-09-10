Congrats From 'Messiah': Rio Ferdinand Hails Cristiano Ronaldo on Scoring 100 International Goals

Rio Ferdinand has congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo, his former Manchester United teammate, on reaching 100 international goals.
In his video message, he joked calling himself Cristiano Ronaldo's "messiah", "teacher", and "idol".
🗣️ “Some players don’t even get 100 goals in their whole career. This isn’t even about your club goals, this is just the national team. It’s crazy.”— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 8, 2020
❤️ @rioferdy5 | @Cristiano | @ManUtd | @selecaoportugal 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/22oMFbnNfb
In turn, Cristiano Ronaldo expressed appreciation after the milestone goal for the Portuguese national team.
The forward scored a double in the League of Nations match against Sweden (2:0), one of the goals became the hundredth for the national team.
“Thanks to all my colleagues, coaches and the Portuguese national team staff who helped me reach this historic milestone,” he wrote on his Twitter.
Obrigado a todos os meus colegas, treinadores e staff da seleção que me ajudaram a atingir esta marca histórica. 🇵🇹👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/ZKsWXnsdZe— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 9, 2020
After the game with the Swedes, the Portuguese national team presented Ronaldo with a commemorative jersey with the number 100.
Ronaldo joined the Portuguese national team in 2003. During this time, he's taken part in 165 matches, during which he recorded 101 goals. As part of the Portugal national team, Ronaldo won the 2016 European Championship.
He also won the bronze at Euro 2012 and silver at Euro 2004. Together with the Portuguese team, Cristiano also became the champion of the 2019 Nations League.
