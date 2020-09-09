Messi Returns to Group Training With Barcelona After Failure to Quit the Club - Photos

In August, Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi announced his intention to leave Barca after Ronald Koeman assumed the post of head coach. However, following legal disagreements, he had to backtrack on his initial transfer plans.

FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi was spotted during the team’s group workout on Wednesday, as the club shared the photos of the training on Twitter. The six Ballon d’Or winner was pictured alongside Philippe Coutinho, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong, the occasion which marked his return to group training after the announcement on 4 September that he had decided to stay with the team.

​According to some Twitter reactions, the Argentinian did not look as if he was really enjoying the training.

“Can almost see the chains on Messi”, one Twitter user wrote.

Some other users were simply surprised to see striker Luis Suarez among the players, following reports that the Uruguayan footballer was not a part of new manager Ronald Koeman’s plans for the club’s future.

Is our man happy? — Adedolapo (@royaltysmusic) September 9, 2020

Wanna see Leo smile — Jaroslav Mihál (@Jardalive) September 9, 2020

Until Barçelona sends Suarez packing, Messi will never be the same. Suarez is a big distraction to Messi. He never allows the guy think straight or think about others on the pitch. Send Suarez away first! — Minister Cocopee (@chibyyke_) September 9, 2020

What is Suarez still doing there — Ebuka (@smokyofficial_) September 9, 2020

Ronald Koeman, who played for Barcelona in the 1990s, succeeded Quique Setién as head coach in August.

According to reports, Messi was not quite satisfied with his vision of Barca’s future and decided to quit the team. However, he was apparently forced to stay due to disagreements with the club’s bosses over the size of his buyout clause and timing issues related to his request.

On Tuesday, Mundo Deportivo suggested that Koeman’s new tactics will include employing Messi as a “false right winger” on the field and relieving him from most of his defence duties.

Messi has won the Champions League four times with Barca and has been at the club since 2003.