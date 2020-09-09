Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Second Player to Score 100 International Goals

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo became the second man to score 100 international goals, achieving the landmark in a UEFA Nations League match against Sweden on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old achieved the feat in his 165th international match securing a free-kick to reach the milestone before setting up another in the second half. .
Ronaldo is eight goals behind Iran's Ali Daei, who scored 109 in his career, in the all-time list of leading international scorers.
🇵🇹 Ronaldo = 100 goals for Portugal! 🔥— UEFA Nations League (@EURO2020) September 8, 2020
Congratulations, @Cristiano! 👏👏👏#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/P5cvqswkNY
After the match, the Portugal captain said: "I managed to beat this milestone of 100 goals and now will go for the record. It's step-by-step. I am not obsessed because I believe records come in a natural way."
Ronaldo, who started his international career in 2003, has extended his lead over Argentina’s Lionel Messi to 31 international goals.
Several footballers including the Brazilian legend Pele were quick to pay tribute to the Juventus star’s international milestone.
🗣️ "My brother that football gave me, I'm so happy to be able to be here, congratulating you on 100 goals for the national team. I know what you've done for your national team and what you keep doing."— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 8, 2020
❤️ @MarceloM12 | @Cristiano | @realmadriden | @selecaoportugal 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/dNUMrJOwXQ
🗣️ "100 goals, man! It's more than deserved. Wonderful career, great professional, great person. Congratulations and enjoy this moment. Keep on giving us all happiness."— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 8, 2020
❤️ @Oficial_RC3 | @Cristiano | @selecaoportugal 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/CV0YaaCWgE
All comments
Show new comments (0)