Register
06:44 GMT09 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian Kokoshnik: FIFA Football Fans Love Wearing Traditional Headdress

    'Refreshing'? Danish Sports Confederation Makes Surprising U-Turn on Kneeling Ban

    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106606/04/1066060408_0:139:3148:1909_1200x675_80_0_0_7b18b24c1ee57e0ace4c9e80204ab048.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202009091080404622-refreshing-danish-sports-confederation-makes-surprising-u-turn-on-kneeling-ban/

    While Danish Sports Confederation boss Morten Mølholm supported a ban on Olympic kneeling barely months ago, suggesting it would lead to a slippery slope, he now believes the rules should be softened, citing freedom of expression.

    The Danish Sports Confederation (DIF) appears to have changed its mind on the topic of athlete activism, reversing itself on the contentious practice of kneeling, ostensibly in the fight against racism.

    Despite having on several occasions said that his organisation supported the Olympic kneeling ban on principle, DIF boss Morten Mølholm recently changed his tune as team Denmark adopted the practice of kneeling in the UEFA Nations League.

    “We are in favour of athletes having freedom of expression. We find it refreshing that our athletes relate to the outside world and kneel in sympathy for the Black Lives Matters movement and the fight against racism. And that’s why I think it could be super refreshing if this can continue and lead to a softening of the International Olympic Committee's rules so that athletes can also kneel in the Olympics,” Mølholm told Danish Radio.

    When arguing for upholding the IOC's Olympic kneeling ban this past summer, Morten Mølholm justified his decision by saying it could lead to a slippery slope.

    “If you first open up for athletes to kneel, we also risk political protests, which we do not like. I just remember when a Lazio player, for example, made a fascist greeting at the stadium. I fear splitting the world if you make the Olympics too political,” Mølholm was quoted as saying.

    Now he believes that the rules can be adjusted so that some political activism is accepted in the Olympics, while other “undesirable” political activity remains in the IOC's black book.

    “I imagine that you can soften the rules by taking universal declarations such as the UN's human rights as a starting point. These are the kind of universal messages ‘Black Lives Matters’ leans on: That one should not be discriminated against on the basis of race and skin colour. In this way, we can soften the rules without at the same time opening up, for, say, tributes to Erdogan's controversial regime, as we saw with Zanka,” Mølholm said, referring to Mathias Zanka Jørgensen of team Denmark, who last year wore a T-shirt in support of Turkey's war in Syria.

    Mølholm admitted that there are risks of compromising the Olympics' unpolitical image and stirring strong reactions in many countries affected by the demonstrations.

    “There may be fears of an ideological arms race in the manifestations. Therefore, my best bet is to try and land it on something more or less universal. It can be said that countries may find it difficult to be offended by the fact that there is a mere demonstration against racism”, he mused.

    The habit of taking a knee before the start of the game as a silent protest against racial inequality and injustice has spread across various team sports, following the rise of the Black Lives Matter Movement spurred by the death of African American George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota in May 2020. Since then, the kneeling protests have engulfed major US and European sports leagues. The kneeling protests have been attributed to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who sat down instead of standing up during the National Anthem in 2016, in order to protest racism and police brutality across the US.

    Related:

    Take the Knee, Or Else! UK Police Force Warns 'Trouble' for Officers Not Showing Solidarity With BLM
    UK Prime Minister Hints He Won't Take Knee for BLM, Doesn't Want Others 'Bullied' Into Doing It
    UK Labour’s Starmer Says He Has No Regrets on Taking Knee in Support of Black Lives Matter Movement
    NBA Basketball Player Jonathan Isaac Explains Why He Didn’t Take the Knee During National Anthem
    Tags:
    Black Lives Matter, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boaters show their support for President Donald Trump during a parade down the Intracoastal Waterway to just off the shore of President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago on September 07, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
    Ocean, Yachts and Bikini-Clad Ladies: Trump Supporters Parade Off West Palm Beach
    For God’s Sake
    For God’s Sake
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse