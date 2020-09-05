Lewis Hamilton Posts Fastest Lap in Formula One History to Take Pole at Monza

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton took the pole position in the Italian Grand Prix on Saturday, making the fastest lap in Formula One history.
It was Hamilton's 94th pole, 68th as a Mercedes driver and his seventh at Monza.
"It wasn't too bad," said Hamilton, with a hint of a smile.
The Mercedes driver rushed through the Monza track with a sensational lap of 1 minute 18.887 seconds, nudging his teammate Valtteri Bottas into second place by just 0.069 seconds.
It's a 1:19.092 for @LewisHamilton!— Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2020
New 👏 Track 👏 Record 👏#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/t1Tk2DnWZh
McLaren's Carlos Sainz came third, with Racing Point's Sergio Perez in fourth.
At the same time, no Ferrari team members found themselves in the top 10 at Monza for the first time since 1984.
All comments
Show new comments (0)