PSG Star Neymar Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

Neymar da Silva Santos Jr., more widely known simply as Neymar, has tested positive for coronavirus, L'Equipe has reported, citing sources said to be familiar with the situation.
The Paris Saint-Germain football club confirmed Wednesday via Twitter that three of its players had been infected, but did not give their names.
Trois joueurs du @PSG_inside sont confirmés positifs au test Sars CoV2 et sont soumis au protocole sanitaire approprié.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) September 2, 2020
L’ensemble des joueurs et du staff continueront à réaliser des tests pendant les prochains jours.
According to the football club, all three footballers have now been placed in quarantine, with the rest of the team and staff to be tested repeatedly in the coming days.
L'Equipe's sources say the other PSG players who tested positive are Argentinian-born winger/attacking midfielder Angel Di Maria and his countryman central midfielder Leo Paredes.
The 28-year-old superstar has been repeatedly accused of flouting coronavirus health protocols in recent months. Last month, the footballer got into trouble after swapping jerseys with RB Leipzig defender Marcel Halstenberg at the end of a game in a friendly tradition that's been frowned upon amid the pandemic.
