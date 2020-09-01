Manchester City Boss ‘Pep’ Guardiola Reportedly Urges Lionel Messi to Stay with FC Barcelona

After FC Barcelona’s record goalscorer, football legend Lionel Messi informed the club last week that he wants to leave, speculations were rife as to which club might snap up the Argentine star, with Manchester City, managed by Barcelona’s former coach Pep Guardiola, thought to be the clear favourite to sign the 33-year-old.

FC Barcelona’s former coach and current manager of English Premier League club Manchester City has reportedly weighed in on the “saga” surrounding Argentine star Lionel Messi’s recently announced desire to leave the Catalan club, reported Mundo Deportivo.

According to the outlet, citing Catalunya Radio, Guardiola, who has since returned to Manchester after spending a few days in Barcelona, spoke on the phone with Messi.

The conversation was suggested as having taken place before the burofax sent by the forward to FC Barcelona stating his desire to end his 20-year relationship with the club.

© AP Photo / Alastair Grant Portuguese soccer player Ronaldo, left, shakes hands wit Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi during the The Best FIFA 2017 Awards at the Palladium Theatre in London, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017

Messi is claimed to have communicated his intentions to Guardiola, anxious to learn his opinion on the footballer’s prospective move to Manchester City.

According to the report, Josep "Pep" Guardiola told Messi that given the economic difficulty of a potential transfer, his best option was to remain with Barcelona and end his illustrious career at the Camp Nou. This ties in with statements previously made by one of the world’s most successful football managers.

A Matter of Price

Amid speculations that were triggered by Lionel Messi’s decision to part ways with Barcelona, an earlier report claimed that Manchester City could not afford to sign the football sensation on anything but a free transfer.

Man City had been touted as the most likely favourite in the race to snap up Messi, who had long been rumored as mulling leaving the Catalan club due to internal strife and, more recently, Barca’s crushing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals.

© REUTERS / Manu Fernandez/Pool Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - FC Barcelona v Bayern Munich - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - August 14, 2020 Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks dejected, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

Manchester City was ready to offer the football icon a five-year €500 million contract, Sport.es reported on 30 August.

However, unless Messi’s free transfer becomes possible, the Mancunians haven’t the funds to pay Barcelona and then afford the celebrated athlete’s salary, writes Forbes.

The Release Clause Conundrum

The 33-year-old winner of a record six Ballon d'Or awards has been with the Barcelona team since his youth, joining the ranks of Barca’s division of under-14 players in the early 2000s.

Messi’s contract, signed in 2017 and due to expire next June, allows him to unilaterally leave the club at the end of each season.

The £623million (€700mln; $839mln) release clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for nothing lapsed at the end of May, writes TalkSPORT, with Messi and his representatives arguing that it should have been extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

© AFP 2020 / Josep Lago Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi gestures in pain during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg football match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 13, 2019.

His legal team is said to believe the player has already terminated his contract after failing to show up for pre-season training on Sunday and Monday.

La Liga said in a statement on Sunday that the clause remains valid and Messi cannot be released until the buy-out is paid.

ESPN reports that the Catalan club is still offering Messi the chance to extend his contract until 2023, with the club’s president Josep Maria Baromeu reportedly intent on meeting with Messi’s father and agent, Jorge Messi, to discuss a deal.