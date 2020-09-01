Register
11:36 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal on 18 August 2018

    Manchester City Boss ‘Pep’ Guardiola Reportedly Urges Lionel Messi to Stay with FC Barcelona

    © REUTERS / Albert Gea
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    304
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1f/1080326393_0:136:2077:1304_1200x675_80_0_0_fc74ab4dd2df9dbcd020f86fca03d1a7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202009011080338273-manchester-city-boss-pep-guardiola-reportedly-urges-lionel-messi-to-stay-with-fc-barcelona/

    After FC Barcelona’s record goalscorer, football legend Lionel Messi informed the club last week that he wants to leave, speculations were rife as to which club might snap up the Argentine star, with Manchester City, managed by Barcelona’s former coach Pep Guardiola, thought to be the clear favourite to sign the 33-year-old.

    FC Barcelona’s former coach and current manager of English Premier League club Manchester City has reportedly weighed in on the “saga” surrounding Argentine star Lionel Messi’s recently announced desire to leave the Catalan club, reported Mundo Deportivo.

    According to the outlet, citing Catalunya Radio, Guardiola, who has since returned to Manchester after spending a few days in Barcelona, spoke on the phone with Messi.

    The conversation was suggested as having taken place before the burofax sent by the forward to FC Barcelona stating his desire to end his 20-year relationship with the club.

    Portuguese soccer player Ronaldo, left, shakes hands wit Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi during the The Best FIFA 2017 Awards at the Palladium Theatre in London, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Portuguese soccer player Ronaldo, left, shakes hands wit Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi during the The Best FIFA 2017 Awards at the Palladium Theatre in London, Monday, Oct. 23, 2017

    Messi is claimed to have communicated his intentions to Guardiola, anxious to learn his opinion on the footballer’s prospective move to Manchester City.

    According to the report, Josep "Pep" Guardiola told Messi that given the economic difficulty of a potential transfer, his best option was to remain with Barcelona and end his illustrious career at the Camp Nou. This ties in with statements previously made by one of the world’s most successful football managers.

    A Matter of Price

    Amid speculations that were triggered by Lionel Messi’s decision to part ways with Barcelona, an earlier report claimed that Manchester City could not afford to sign the football sensation on anything but a free transfer.

    Man City had been touted as the most likely favourite in the race to snap up Messi, who had long been rumored as mulling leaving the Catalan club due to internal strife and, more recently, Barca’s crushing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals.

    Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - FC Barcelona v Bayern Munich - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - August 14, 2020 Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks dejected, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
    © REUTERS / Manu Fernandez/Pool
    Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - FC Barcelona v Bayern Munich - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - August 14, 2020 Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks dejected, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

    Manchester City was ready to offer the football icon a five-year €500 million contract, Sport.es reported on 30 August.

    However, unless Messi’s free transfer becomes possible, the Mancunians haven’t the funds to pay Barcelona and then afford the celebrated athlete’s salary, writes Forbes.

    The Release Clause Conundrum

    The 33-year-old winner of a record six Ballon d'Or awards has been with the Barcelona team since his youth, joining the ranks of Barca’s division of under-14 players in the early 2000s.
    Messi’s contract, signed in 2017 and due to expire next June, allows him to unilaterally leave the club at the end of each season.

    The £623million (€700mln; $839mln) release clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for nothing lapsed at the end of May, writes TalkSPORT, with Messi and his representatives arguing that it should have been extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi gestures in pain during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg football match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 13, 2019.
    © AFP 2020 / Josep Lago
    Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi gestures in pain during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg football match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 13, 2019.

    His legal team is said to believe the player has already terminated his contract after failing to show up for pre-season training on Sunday and Monday.

    La Liga said in a statement on Sunday that the clause remains valid and Messi cannot be released until the buy-out is paid.

    ESPN reports that the Catalan club is still offering Messi the chance to extend his contract until 2023, with the club’s president Josep Maria Baromeu reportedly intent on meeting with Messi’s father and agent, Jorge Messi, to discuss a deal.

    Related:

    Messi Leaves 'Barcelona': Looking Back at Argentinian Superstar's Career With Spanish Club
    Manchester City Reportedly Offers Barcelona’s Lionel Messi €500m Contract
    FC Barcelona Seeks to Slash Messi's Pay for Not Attending Training, Journo Claims
    Lionel Messi May be Forced to Skip Next Season to Legally Depart Barcelona
    Fans of German Club Raising Crowdfund for 900 Mln Euros to Buy Lionel Messi
    Tags:
    Bayern Munich, Champions League, Champions League, Champions League, Josep 'Pep' Guardiola, Pep Guardiola, Manchester City, FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse