Messi Allegedly Set to Skip Corona Testing at Barca Amid Claims PSG, Man City Interested in Transfer

On Tuesday, Lionel Messi notified Barcelona of his decision to leave the Spanish football club despite having a contract that doesn’t end until June 2021. The move came after his club’s surprise 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Football star Lionel Messi has told FC Barcelona that he would not show up for coronavirus testing on Sunday, according to Catalan radio station RAC1 reporter Gerard Romero.

On Saturday, Romero tweeted that “Messi communicated to Barca that he wouldn’t appear for the PCR [polymerase chain reaction] test on 30 August prior to the start of the new season”.

The move comes after Messi sent a legal notice to Barcelona's board by burofax on 25 August about his intention to unilaterally break his contract and leave the club.

© AP Photo / Manu Fernandez FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, from Argentina, left, duels for the ball against Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo, from Portugal, during their quarterfinal, second leg, Copa del Rey soccer match at the Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2012

The football star has a contract with the Catalan club until 2021 with a clause to leave Barcelona at the end of the 2019-20 season, which expired on 31 July.

Shortly after Barcelona confirmed that Messi had notified them about his desire to leave the Catalan club, fans started to crowd outside the Camp Nou to show support for the player and beg him to stay.

Manchester City Reportedly Interested in Messi

In a separate development, the Daily Mail claimed earlier this week that Manchester City is "ready to offer" Barcelona $118.1 million, as well as Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva, and Eric Garcia in exchange for Messi.

Also tracking the Barcelona star are reportedly Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Inter Milan and Juventus.

Messi, who has been at Barcelona since the age of 13, made his senior debut there in 2004. He has made 485 appearances for the Catalan squad, scoring 444 goals in all competitions.

Exiting this year's Champions League with a humiliating defeat to Bayern Munich 8-2, Barcelona finished their season without any significant title for the first time since 2008.