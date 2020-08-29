Register
21:08 GMT29 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Premiere of “Avengers: Infinity War” - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, U.S., 23/04/2018 - Actor Chadwick Boseman.

    Formula One’s L. Hamilton Pays Tribute, Dedicates Belgium GP Pole to Black Panther Star Boseman

    © REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1d/1080316369_0:188:3050:1904_1200x675_80_0_0_f8c57054db911332705ff4ba2818cdf4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202008291080316344-formula-ones-l-hamilton-pays-tribute-dedicates-belgium-gp-pole-to-black-panther-star-boseman/

    On Friday evening, popular culture was stunned by the news that American actor Chadwick Boseman, a leading star in the Marvel universe and the movie ‘Black Panther’, had passed away at the age of 43 after four years of suffering from colon cancer.

    British racing driver Lewis Hamilton paid an emotional tribute on Saturday to the late American actor Chadwich Boseman who passed away earlier in the day at the age of 43 after a four-year fight with colon cancer. The Formula One champion said that he would dedicate his 2020 Belgian Grand Prix pole to the late Black Panther star.

    Hamilton, who is competing in Formula One for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, claimed pole position for the Belgian GP, breaking a track record at the Spa-Francorchamps motor-racing circuit and finishing a half second clear of his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.

    The six-time F1 champion said during a radio interview regarding his Belgium pole, that he “was heartbroken” by Boseman's death.

    “It's a really important pole for me,” Hamilton told fellow racing driver Paul Di Resta. “I woke up to the news of Chadwick Boseman passing away and that news really, really broke me.”

    Hamilton added that it would be hard for him to “get back to focus” ahead of Sunday’s race following the news.

    “It was really not easy to get back in focus coming in today with that kind of hanging on my heart, but I was like I've got to go out there and drive to perfection because what he's done for our people and what he's done for this superhero shows all the young kids that it's possible. He was such a shining light. So, 'Wakanda Forever',” the British driver stated, posting a photo showing him performing the Wakanda salute that Boseman made famous as the title character in the Black Panther movie,.

    Hamilton, the only black driver in Formula One, said that he will do his best to “be perfect” and “demonstrate strength", “because today's a special day to be able to dedicate that to Chadwick. I feel very honoured to do that”.

    “When he died, I was heartbroken. What I do remember is there was no action hero the same colour as me, and in a lot of scenarios around the world there is under-representation. Young kids, if they can't see it, they think it's not possible,” Hamilton said. “What he did with Black Panther, it really moved a generation, not only the younger generation but also the older generation. It signified such an incredibly important shift in the film industry, and these young kids can now see it is possible to have a black superhero out there”.

    The famed driver added that, regardless of the short time that Boseman lived, of whom he is “so proud”, the stage professional left “great” achievements as a Black actor, including films “'Jackie Robinson' and 'James Brown'”.

    “But that's not the only great one he's done! Jackie Robinson and James Brown; he did so much in such a small time at such a young age, and he also did it while he was fighting cancer. That shows the strength he had,” the UK-based sportsman said. “In such an important time in history today, when we're still fighting police brutality and inequality, he was one of those shining stars that signified power and strength, so it's been an emotional day”.

    Hamilton had previously claimed five poles at the Belgium GP. Saturday’s achievement was his sixth.

    Related:

    It’s Not Just Marvel: First Black Panther in 100 Years Spotted in Kenya (PHOTOS)
    Twitterstorm as Trevor Noah Roasts Mel Gibson With Black Panther Joke at Oscars
    Twitter Divided After Easton Ellis Claims 'Black Panther' Doesn't Deserve Oscar
    Son of Black Panther Fred Hampton Races to Preserve Icon’s Home (PHOTOS)
    ‘Too Far’: French Open Bans Serena Williams’ Black Panther-Inspired Catsuit
    Tags:
    Formula One, Belgium, Lewis Hamilton, Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A mushroom cloud is seen rising after the so-called Tsar Bomba was detonated in a test over the remote Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the USSR in this still image from previously classified footage taken in October 1961 and released by Russia’s Rosatom state atomic energy corporation.
    Made in USSR: Freshly-Declassified Pictures of Most Powerful Thermonuclear Bomb Test in History
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse