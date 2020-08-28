Chelsea Sign ex-PSG Defender Thiago Silva

Chelsea signed former Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva on Friday, according to a statement on the club's official website.
"I am so happy to be joining Chelsea. I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard's exciting squad for next season and I'm here to challenge for honours", the player said.
Done deal! 🙌 Welcome to Chelsea, @TSilva3! #OhhThiagoSilva— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 28, 2020
"Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here", Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia said. "Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honours".
