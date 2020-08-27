Register
23:32 GMT27 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Aug 26, 2020; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal \by right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) during the third period against the Dallas Stars in game three of the second round of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place.

    National Hockey League Postpones Playoff Games to 'Recognize' Racial Injustice

    © REUTERS / Perry Nelson
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080297817_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_c2087e7a049e228be9af9af113d715e6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202008271080297777-national-hockey-league-postpones-playoff-games-to-recognize-racial-injustice/

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The National Hockey League in a statement said it has postponed playoff games scheduled Thursday and Friday in light of racially charged tensions in the United States.

    Protests against racial injustice erupted again on Sunday after African American Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

    "After much discussion, NHL Players believe that the best course of action would be to take a step back and not play tonight’s and tomorrow’s games as scheduled," the statement said on Thursday. "The NHL supports the Players’ decision and will reschedule those four games beginning Saturday and adjust the remainder of the Second Round schedule accordingly."

    The NHL added in the statement that it is "required" the organization recognize the tragedies involving Blake, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others who faced similar fate.

    The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday in light of the Milwaukee Bucks team’s decision to boycott the games over the Kenosha shooting. The Major League Baseball (MLB) organization also postponed several games on Wednesday in light of the shooting.

    Blake, 29, was shot seven times in his back by a Kenosha police officer on Sunday as he attempted to enter his car and disregarded the officers’ orders to surrender. The injuries Blake sustained have resulted in him being paralyzed from the waist down.

    Kenosha police have said Blake admitted to carrying a knife and are still calling for reinforcements although riots have been quelled since yesterday.

    Related:

    UFC President Dana White Hints at Megafight Between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre
    NBA Basketball Player Jonathan Isaac Explains Why He Didn’t Take the Knee During National Anthem
    UFC President Dana White Deciphers McGregor’s 'I Accept' Tweet
    NHL Hopes to Resume COVID-19-Suspended Season With 24-Team Playoff Format
    Los Angeles Authorities to Rename Street Honoring NBA Champion Kobe Bryant
    Tags:
    injustice, protests, hockey, NHL, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse