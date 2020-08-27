Messi Fans Gather at Camp Nou to Protest Against His Potential Barcelona Exit - Video

Fans of Argentinian striker Lionel Messi are gathering outside the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona to protest against the football star's decision to leave FC Barcelona.
Messi is said to have informed the club about his decision to leave Barca on 25 August, despite having a contract that doesn’t end until June 2021.
His decision has brought football fans to despair, as they have started to gather outside the Camp Nou stadium begging Messi to stay and slamming the club’s leadership.
