Register
15:58 GMT27 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Messi and Neymar shake hands

    Deadly Combo: Lionel Messi Reportedly Wants Neymar to Join Him in Manchester City

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Christopher Johnson / Messi and Neymar shake hands
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080293633_0:123:2155:1335_1200x675_80_0_0_e90ae3d65258761a1ce8716ff8b07c35.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202008271080294344-deadly-combo-lionel-messi-reportedly-wants-neymar-to-join-him-in-manchester-city/

    On 25 August, the Argentinian superstar dropped a bombshell statement, revealing that he no longer wishes to play for Barcelona and wants to leave Camp Nou already this summer. The announcement shocked the club and its millions-strong army of fans, who demanded that the club’s officials persuade Messi to stay.

    Lionel Messi wants PSG and Brazil star Neymar to join him in Manchester City, where the Argentinian will reportedly continue his career, ESPN Brazil reported. According to the sports website, Messi has allegedly told Neymar, with whom he played for four years in Barcelona, that he will move to Etihad, City’s stadium, soon and encouraged the 28-year-old Brazilian to join him.
    The two are friends and during the past couple of years Messi has reportedly asked Barcelona to re-sign Neymar, who scored 20 goals during his last season at Camp Nou. According to ESPN Brazil, Messi also spoke privately to Neymar about his desire to leave Barcelona this year.

    The development comes as Barcelona’s leadership is working to convince Messi to stay at Camp Nou at least until 2021, when his contract expires. Thousands of fans gathered at the team’s stadium criticising the club’s officials and calling on them to find a solution that will make Messi stay.

    Will Messi and Neymar play together again?

    The issue, of course, depends on the generosity of the owner of Manchester City – Emirati Sheikh Mansour. In 2017, PSG paid Barcelona a whopping $263 million for Neymar. Messi is considered to be one of the best, if not the best, player in the history of football, so how much Barcelona will ask from Manchester City (or any other club) remains a mystery, but it will most likely be a nine-figure sum.

    Moreover, Messi’s contract with Barcelona, which expires next summer, includes a $824 million buy-out clause. So Manchester City would spend almost one billion dollars just on the 33-year-old Lionel Messi, if they were to buy him.

    Tags:
    PSG, Barcelona, Manchester City, Neymar, Lionel Messi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse