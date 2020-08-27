Tension Grips Camp Nou as Messi Supporters Storm Into Stadium - Video

Tensions are rising in Barcelona in the wake of Lionel Messi telling the club that he wants to leave. Supporters have been heading to the stadium chanting for Messi to stay and for Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign.
A group of supporters also managed to force their way into Camp Nou, with security unable to prevent them from entering.
A video of the aforementioned incident is going viral on social media in which people can be seen barging into the stadium despite a security presence. The people came been seen chanting for Messi.
🎥 Group of fans enter the Camp Nou as a group. Security cannot stop them. #FCB 🚨👥— Hagrid ✆ (@HagridFCB) August 26, 202
pic.twitter.com/uipR1roZXp
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner dropped a bombshell on the Spanish giants after sending a fax to the club.
Messi has a contract with the Catalan club until 2021 with a clause to leave the team at the end of the 2019-20 season, which expired on 31 July.
All comments
Show new comments (0)