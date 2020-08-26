Football Fans in a Frenzy After Barcelona's Lionel Messi Drops Bombshell Transfer Request

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi reportedly wants to spend next season at English giants Manchester City, after leaving his current club.
Messi’s shock decision to leave Barcelona has sparked a lot of curiosity about his plans. However, reports suggest that Messi has been in contact with his former coach Pep Guardiola, currently coaching the Blues, and would be keen on a move to Manchester.
It has been further reported that City are crunching the numbers to work out if they would be able to sign Messi without breaching FIFA's Financial Fair Play rules.
Pep and Messi spent four years together at Barcelona between 2008 to 2012 and reportedly enjoy a strong bond.
After Messy dropped his bombshell fax, football lovers were keen to see him play at a new club with City being the favorites to sign him.
Pep Guardiola running to tell Man City to buy Leo Messi after hearing he wants to leave Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/VyHlThGYxj— FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) August 25, 2020
Messi to City, Ronaldo back to United. One last ride. The goat conversation will be televised.— #2 (@RasclartRico) August 25, 2020
Man City and PSG counting the oil money to bring in Messi pic.twitter.com/AmwZXaBt5k— Mexican GBE Leader (@vuhsace) August 25, 2020
Liverpool fans after Messi decides he wants to play for Manchester City: pic.twitter.com/6ORN31XhUD— 💫🪐 (@TheDripDontStop) August 26, 2020
